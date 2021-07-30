About 20 vendors have set up shop at the Dubuque County Fair this week to offer attendees their fair food fix.
In between partaking in the fair’s various entertainment opportunities, attendees can get their fill of fried food and cold drinks.
Vendors at the fair took some time this week to tell the Telegraph Herald about this year’s bestsellers:
Steve’s Meat Shop
- Fair favorite: Pulled pork nachos
- “The nachos came around about seven or eight years ago,” said Mike Fowler, who was working at the stand. “It’s something a little different. … We have the fixings out for people to add.”
Taylor’s Curious Orange
- Fair favorite: Orange frosty
- “It’s ice cream with orange pop,” co-owner Abby Taylor said. “We also sell slushies and orange shakeups, which is orange lemonade.”
Get R’ Fried
- Fair favorite: 14-inch corn dog
- “It’s huge,” owner Michelle Rupright said. “It’s made fresh, hand-dipped, and it’s ready in just four minutes.”
Rockin 5k BBQ & Shack
- Fair favorite: Pig pen
- “It’s a big bread bowl — the size of a paper plate — with mac and cheese,” said Rebecca Graham, who was taking orders for the business. “Then, it has pork, beans, coleslaw and barbecue sauce.”
Adobos Mexican Grill
- Fair favorite: Customizable burritos
- “It’s a make-your-own,” said owner Jaime Salazar. “We have rice, different veggies and meats. We have mild sauce and hot diablo sauce. We have the passion, freshness and hard work.”
Dubuque County Dairy Promotion Association
- Fair favorite: Cotton candy twist ice cream
- “It’s blue and pink cotton candy flavors,” said Mike Bahl, who was volunteering at the stand. “It’s spun together for a whimsical, carnival sensation.”
Knights of Columbus food court
- Fair favorite: Chicken strips
- “The kids love them,” said Kerry Reuter, who was working at the stand. “And I think our booth is popular because we give back to the community.”
Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA lemonade stand
- Fair favorite: Lemonade
- “We have Sweet’N Low for anyone who is diabetic, so we have something for everybody,” said Richard Pfab, who was working at the lemonade stand.
Dubuque Morning Optimist Club
- Fair favorite: Funnel cake
- “It’s a fair staple,” said volunteer Sue Bublitz. “The only place I know you can get funnel cake is at the fair.”
Chuckies
- Fair favorite: Breaded pork tenderloin
- “I’m not sure what it is that drives people crazy,” said David Konrardy, who was running the stand. “They like the breading and the way we tenderize the meat.”
Shriners popcorn stand
- Fair favorite: White popcorn
- “We use a special oil and seasoning salt,” said David Patton, who was making the popcorn. “It’s the least expensive at the fair, and everybody loves popcorn.”
St. Paul Lutheran Church
- Fair favorite: Chocolate malt
- “There’s just so many people who are chocoholics,” said church member Nancy Henry. “And I throw a little extra love in there.”
Just 4 Kicks
- Fair favorite: Shaved ice
- “We go through about 30 gallons of ice a day,” said Christine Efferding, who was working at the stand. “It’s fun to see the kids come back up for more with their faces still blue (from flavoring).”
4-H food stand
- Fair favorite: Clover fries
- “They have parmesan cheese and garlic oil,” said volunteer Tracey Gruhn. “They’re so good and different.”
Soul Mobile Cafe
- Fair favorite: Catfish nuggets
- “Everything is all homemade,” said owner Pops Grant. “It’s food from our souls to yours.”
The Chocolate Hog
- Fair favorite: Sunday newspaper
- “It’s the biggest thing on our menu,” said owner Steve Geisz. “It’s a giant, 16-inch tortilla filled with smoked beef, chicken, pork, Monterey cheese, zesty coleslaw, more cheese and barbecue sauce.”
The Popper with North American Midway Entertainment
- Fair favorite: Strawberry and orange cotton candy
- “It’s sugary,” said employee Sabrina Creamer. “Who doesn’t come to a fair and want a bunch of sugar?”
Midway lemonade stand
- Fair favorite: Shakeup
- “It’s 32 ounces of fresh lemonade,” said employee Tracy Lewis. “It comes in a refillable cup, so they can keep coming back.”
Midway funnel cake stand
- Fair favorite: Fried Oreos
- “It tastes like warm chocolate cake right out of the oven,” said employee Clara Haynes.