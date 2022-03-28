When Liam Mellody's Dubuque home caught on fire last week, the 6-year-old was scared but knew what he needed to do.
"I had to save my mom," said the soft-spoken first grader at Table Mound Elementary School in Dubuque.
During a school assembly this morning, Liam was named an honorary firefighter by Dubuque Fire Department officials for his role in alerting emergency personnel to the blaze at his family's mobile home at 2760 Monastery Drive.
"Because of Liam’s quick actions, his bravery and his courage, the fire got put out quickly, which saved his mom and his brother from further harm," said fire department Capt. Nick Esch, who responded to the fire and also is Liam's mentor through a Dubuque Community Schools mentorship program.
Liam's mother, Kayla Mellody, said she woke up to the fire just before noon on March 21.
She gathered Liam and his 2-year-old brother, Ryker, and took them out the mobile home's side door. Their older brother, 10-year-old Jace, was in school at the time, but Liam stayed home that day because he was not feeling well.
The 6-year-old quickly ran across the street to the home of Betty Schuster, a neighbor and family friend, who alerted authorities. Firefighters responded to the blaze and were able to extinguish the flames within about 10 minutes.
Esch responded to the fire but was not aware that it was Liam's home until his wife, Lucy Esch — who also happens to be Liam's teacher at Table Mound — put the pieces together and told him.
School officials worked with the fire department to hold this morning's surprise ceremony, during which Liam got to ride in the basket of a ladder fire truck.
“As soon as we realized that Liam was directly involved, we wanted to do something to recognize that act of heroism," Table Mound Principal Matthew Hull said.