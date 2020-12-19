ASBURY, Iowa -- Colton Smith, 3, only had one concern this morning as he stood on the sidewalk, bundled up in winter gear.
"Where's Santa?" he asked his parents as he peered up the road toward the Asbury Fire Station.
The Smiths were among several dozen families lining the streets of Asbury to see Santa Claus and one of his elves drive through town on a fire truck. Many families ran from their homes once sirens pierced the air, truck lights flashed and the Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" rang through the streets. Fire trucks planned to weave their way through Asbury's neighborhoods from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
The annual Christmas event held by the Asbury Fire Department mostly stayed the same this year, with Santa throwing out candy to children from the fire truck. However, Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hilby said Santa wouldn't be making stops in his truck to get pictures with families to adhere with COVID-19 social distancing measures.
"Part of why we do it, especially this year, is to help the kids get as normal of a Christmas as possible," he said.
It was the first year that Colton's parents, Karen and Jeremy Smith, have brought their son out for the event, enjoying the ability to social distance from the rest of the families.
"I like the options for things this year, especially for families with younger children," Karen said. "With younger kids, you don't want to take them out anywhere."
She added that their family plans to stay home and away from other family on Christmas Day, just as they had on Thanksgiving. But the Smiths and several of their other family members then plan to quarantine so they can get together in-person closer to New Year's Day.
The Larsen family, consisting of Josh, Jessica and their 4-year-old son Abe, also are planning a more subdued Christmas celebration this year, contacting family members through Zoom calls instead of going over to each other's houses. But outdoor activities like seeing Santa on Asbury fire trucks and cutting down a Christmas tree were able to continue, Josh said.
Abe appeared to be more excited to catch a glimpse of the fire trucks Saturday morning, pointing them out to his parents every time he saw one in the distance.
"I like the sirens, and I've got a toy fire truck that makes noises," Abe said.
Max Kremer, 3, was more interested in catching a glimpse of Santa Claus and picking up candy thrown his way, showing off his collection of Skittles.
"I saw Santa's hands," he exclaimed to his mother, Natalie Kremer, after Santa drove past.
This was also the first year the family drove over from Dubuque to see Santa, still making sure the Christmas magic was alive this holiday season.
"This is really one of our only chances to see Santa," Kremer said. "It's great that the Asbury Fire Department does this."