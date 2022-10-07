8 a.m. The Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser raises proceeds to go toward providing care and support to families in Iowa, as well as advance research toward treatment and a cure for Alzheimer’s. Registration will start at 8 a.m.. Registration and more information at alz.org/walk.
Galena Country Fair
Saturday and Sunday, Grant Park, 625 Park Ave., Galena, Ill.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Local vendors will sell art, crafts, food and more at the annual fundraiser for Jo Daviess County nonprofit organizations. Parking and shuttle services will be at Walmart, 10000 Bartel Blvd.; Galena High School, 1206 N. Franklin St.; and Alice T. Virtue Swimming Pool, 1811 Field St. The shuttle drop-off location is at Green Street Plaza, near City Hall, 101 Green St. Limited paid and accessible parking is available at the city parking lot at 91 Bouthillier St. Admission: Suggested $2 donation at the gate. More information: GalenaCountryFair.com.
47th annual Osborne Heritage Days
Saturday and Sunday, Osborne Nature Center, 29862 Osborne Road, Elkader, Iowa.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The annual outdoor event will feature storytelling, basketry, quilting, contests and more to highlight the area’s pioneer history. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: www.claytoncountyconservation.org/heritage-days.
Pickleball Round Robin Tournament and Taste of Platteville
Sunday, Legion Park, 1155 N. Second St., Platteville, Wis.
Noon to 4:30 p.m. The intermediate pickleball competition will be from noon to 2 p.m., with advanced competition from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The inaugural Taste of Platteville will be in the park’s Broske Center, where local food vendors will present samples of their most popular dishes. The Friends of The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums will sell Cornish pasties at the event to raise funds. Pickleball competition registration: $15 per player, free to view. Register at: treehugr935@gmail.com. Taste of Platteville tickets: $1 per ticket. More information for both events: bit.ly/3SvfyuE.
