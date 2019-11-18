Thrashing and splashing, Matt Wolch somehow righted himself. He was three-quarters in the pool, and had to scramble back into the inflatable raft. The problems he and Darby Callahan faced were only beginning.
“It was a struggle,” Callahan said of the giant-sized version of the Battleship board game played in San Jose Pool at Loras College Sunday.
Three teams of two people each piloted rafts around the pool during each heat, attempting to use plastic buckets, toy squirt guns and any other means to fill their opponents’ rafts with water.
Callahan, a junior from Bernard, Iowa, and Wolch, a junior from Huntley, Ill., lost their bucket, gained it back, nearly fell out of the raft, accidentally dumped water on each other and endured other wet hardships as they finished third out of three teams in the event’s second heat.
“It was a lot of fun but very tiring,” Wolch said. “The buckets were heavy when they were filled with water.”
Teams paid a small entry fee, with the proceeds going to Loras College Dance Marathon, a student-led organization that raises money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
Event organizer JoAnna Dillon, a Loras senior from Apple River, Ill., adapted Sunday’s game from a canoe Battleship played at Apple Canyon Lake.
“It’s competitive and fun,” Dillon said. “I’ve been working to get it on campus.”
Maria Vazquez, a freshman from Forest City, Iowa, and Anna Loes, a junior from Monticello, Iowa, agreed their epic, drenching, three-team battles on the pool were fun — among other adjectives.
“It was tough,” Loes said. “It was hard trying to control the boat in play while staying in the competition.”
Teams could more easily fill their opponents’ rafts with water in close proximity, but the risk of having your own raft inundated increased in close contact.
“It was hardest when the other teams were ganging up on us,” Vazquez said. “And when you had water in your eyes and couldn’t see where you were throwing water.”
Manny Rivera, a junior from Chicago, and Rodrigo Espino, a junior from Beloit, Wis., emerged wet but victorious in the event’s first heat. They took turns using oars to position the raft and using the buckets to send water cascading into their opponents’ rafts.
“Teamwork was an important piece of it,” Espino said.
Rivera said it was difficult keeping the raft still — scooping pool water with the buckets invariably sent the rafts farther from intended targets.
“It was fun but tiring,” he said.