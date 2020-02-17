Registration is now open for St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s Heroes Summer Academy.
The five-week program for elementary school students will be held from June 29 through July 31, according to a press release. There will be no program on July 3.
Classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Dubuque and 8 a.m. to noon in Dyersville.
Students entering grades kindergarten through fifth are eligible. All Dubuque slots for kindergarten and third grade are currently filled and new applicants can be added to a waiting list.
The cost is $375 with limited scholarships available for families in need.
The theme this year is Imagine Your Story.
Visit stmarkyouthenrichment.org or call 563-582-6211, ext. 108 for more information.