DARLINGTON, Wis. — Two drivers were injured in a crash Saturday night northeast of Darlington.
Katy C. Thompson, 38, of Darlington, and Chandler M. Kelly, 17, of Shullsburg, each reported minor injuries, but they declined medical treatment at the scene, according to a press release issued Monday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Saturday on Wisconsin 81. The release states that Thompson was on Wisconsin 81 when she slowed to turn into a driveway at 10300 Wisconsin 81 and was rear-ended by Kelly’s vehicle. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.