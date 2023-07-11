PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — It’s nearly time again for Platteville’s annual Hometown Festival Week, which will bring more than a dozen community events to the area.
The 26th annual event, sponsored by Platteville Regional Chamber, will run Saturday, July 15, through Sunday, July 23. The nine-day event is meant to highlight different community resources and recreational opportunities in Platteville.
“The main thing we want is for people to recognize all of the things that we have going for us in the community,” said Wayne Wodarz, chamber executive director.
Recommended for you
Celebrations will kick off Saturday, July 15, with a variety of recreational activities around town. The day will start at 9 a.m. with Platteville Family Resource Center’s second annual Breaking Away from Domestic Violence bicycle race and 5K at Mound View Park.
The Southwest Music Festival will then begin at 11 a.m. on historic Second Street. The festival expands this year to include four performers and will last until midnight. Also downtown will be a car cruise-in on Main Street from 3 to 8 p.m.
“Last year was our (most widely) attended music festival, so we figured we’d expand on that,” Wodarz said. “We had about 1,300 people attend, … so this year we were trying to think a bit larger and turn this into a real tourism-type event.”
Other festivities include Southwest Health’s annual Berry Fest, an event focused on introducing kids to healthy habits. This year’s celebration will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in Legion Park and will include games, foot races, food and more.
The chamber’s annual Party in the Park “Salute to Volunteers” will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, where area nonprofits will show off their missions and local volunteers will be recognized.
One new addition this year is the Platteville Public Library’s Hometown Week Treasure Hunt, which will run Saturday, July 15, to Saturday, July 22. There will be categories for families and adults, and both participation and grand prizes will be given out.
Residents can access clues for the community-wide treasure hunt on the library’s Beanstack smartphone app that will take them to different locations around town where keywords will be located to enter into the app. Players need to only find eight of the 12 locations/keywords to visit the library and receive their prize.
“We just wanted people to find these different locations in the city and maybe learn about some places they’ve never learned about in the community,” said library specialist Rachel McFall.
Other events throughout the week include musical performances, an arts and crafts fair and a Christian music festival.