With tears in her eyes and anger in her voice, Jakyra Bryant marched down North Grandview Avenue in Dubuque on Wednesday night.
“Hands up!” she shouted, microphone in hand.
“Don’t shoot!” a chorus of hundreds responded, reciting a phrase that has nationally become synonymous with calls for an end to unjust police shootings of Blacks.
Bryant, who is Black, marched as one of the leaders of a peaceful demonstration organized by Switching Places Foundation.
Organizers held the event following the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis.
Although Blake survived the shooting, the incident left him paralyzed from the waist down.
The demonstration was held in honor of Blake, as well as Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, who were shot and killed during protests in Kenosha following Blake’s shooting.
Gwendolyn Fountain, a Black woman and member of Switching Places Foundation, said the event was intended to increase awareness of racial injustice in the country, along with trying to foster community solidarity.
“We want to bring awareness to the community of another instance of overuse of force,” Fountain said. “We want to make our voices heard, and we want to bring the community together.”
About 300 attended the demonstration on Wednesday, made up of a diverse array of races and genders, all coming together to stand up to what they perceive as widespread injustice.
Fountain said the shooting of Blake didn’t occur in Dubuque, but it is important nonetheless for the community to show its support in opposing racial injustice.
“A community united cannot be divided,” Fountain said. “We need to stand up for what is right.”
Dereka Williams, of Switching Places Foundation, said an incident like the one in Kenosha could occur in Dubuque.
“Kenosha is three hours away from Dubuque,” said Williams, a Black woman. “Who’s next? Will it be me or your friend, your brother or your dad?”
Wednesday’s protest was the latest in a series of peaceful gatherings held in Dubuque in recent months. Previous events sought to raise awareness about the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, both of whom were Black.
Floyd died when a White police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot when officers burst into her Louisville, Ky., apartment using a no-knock warrant.
A large portion of the crowd that gathered for Wednesday’s demonstration was students from local colleges. Sasha Williams, a student at University of Dubuque and vice president of the school’s Black Student Union, said it was important for everyone to work together in fighting for racial equality.
“We all want to be equal and to be treated equally,” said Williams. “If you’re not a person of color, learn how to be our voice.”
After starting with a prayer at Allison-Henderson Park, demonstrators marched down North Grandview Avenue, fists raised in the air and shouting various chants, including “Black lives matter” and “We are Jacob Blake.”
As police officers blocked off roads to allow for the group to safely march, many passerby vehicles honked in approval, with some even sticking their fist in the air through the car window. Some people living on North Grandview walked out of their homes to show their support for the demonstration.
Gino Romano, a White student who attends UD, said he participated in the demonstration to show support for his Black teammates on the UD football team.
“We wanted to come out here and show that we support them,” Romano said. “I think it’s important to be there for them.”
Bryant said the national attention the recent police shootings and the Black Lives Matter movement have received has largely turned the fight for racial injustice into a partisan issue, but she doesn’t see it that way.
“It’s not a political thing,” Bryant said. “This is a human rights thing. These are people we are talking about.”