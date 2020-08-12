Candidates for three Assembly districts in southwest Wisconsin advanced in races during the partisan primary Tuesday. They now head to the general election on Nov. 3.
ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 49
Wisconsin House District 49 consists of Grant County and portions of Lafayette, Iowa and Richland counties.
Incumbent Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, received 3,440 votes in his re-election bid, which was unchallenged in his party.
Democratic hopeful Shaun Murphy-Lopez, of Yuba, bested write-in candidate Barret Galauner, of Platteville, for their party's nomination. Murphy-Lopez received 3,325 votes while Galauner received 0.
ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 51
Wisconsin House District 51 spans parts of Lafayette, Iowa, Richland, Sauk and Green counties.
Incumbent Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, received 3,109 votes, while Democratic challenger Kriss Marion, of Blanchardville, received 4,216. Both ran unchallenged in the primary.
ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 96
Assembly District 96 includes parts of Crawford, Monroe and Vernon counties.
Republican incumbent Loren Oldenburg, of Viroqua, was unchallenged his party's primary.
Meanwhile, Josefine Jaynes, of Readstown, garnered 2,280 votes to top fellow Democratic challenger Tucker Gretebeck, of Cashton, who received 1,848.