Police said that an employee at a Dubuque assisted living facility stole cash and credit cards from one of the facility's residents.
Tiffany D. Banks, 34, of 2438 Central Ave., was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Thursday at her residence on a warrant charging dependent adult abuse.
Court documents state that a report was made Feb. 1, 2021, that $50, one debit card and two credit cards were stolen out of the wallet of Mark E. Small, 67. Small was staying at an apartment at Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave., at the time of the theft.
The exact time of the theft is unknown, documents state, but the missing cash and cards were discovered on Jan. 29, 2021. Small's wallet was found "under the sink tucked in a crack where two cabinets met," documents state.
The debit card and one of the credit cards were used several times throughout January 2021. The total loss from Small was about $198, documents state, but there was one blocked transaction on a credit card totaling about $1,563.
Police spoke with Jerome J. Bell, a supervisor at Sunset Park Place, on Feb. 5, 2021. When an officer asked Bell if he was "suspicious of any employee," and Bell said, "Tiffany Banks," documents state.
Police then were able to trace one of the purchases made with the missing credit card to Banks' address, documents state.
Speaking with police on Dec. 27, Banks denied taking the cards or cash and said she did not know Small. Banks reported quitting her job at Sunset Park Place in December 2020.