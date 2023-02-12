A Dubuque Catholic service organization is planning for the future after selling its longtime home.
Knights of Columbus Council 510 recently launched an online auction of items from Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., where the council has hosted events for more than a century. The building is being sold to Cottingham & Butler, which plans to demolish it and construct a day care center.
“The question is out there of, ‘Who are the Knights without their building?’ when, in fact, our home is in Jesus Christ … and this does not affect the existence of Council 510,” said Grand Knight Jim Sigwarth. “Yes, we’re selling a building, but we have a vision and a direction, and there’s excitement building around that.”
Sigwarth said the Knights purchased the building in 1908 and completed a renovation in 1912. Over the decades, the event center has housed dances, anniversary celebrations, Christmas and Easter parties, fish fries and more.
The building now is owned by Joliet Building Corp., comprised of members of Council 510. Last spring, Joliet Building Corp. received an offer from Cottingham & Butler to purchase the facility.
Trustee Greg Birkett said the council was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered many of its regular fundraising events, and the costs of maintaining the building contributed to Joliet Building Corp.’s vote in May to sell it.
“It became a situation where it just made good financial sense to sell it,” Birkett said. “From the heartstrings, it was a little more difficult because there’s a lot of great memories there, not only for our members but for the community as a whole.”
Cottingham & Butler officials signed a letter of intent to purchase the property, subject to determining whether the building could be demolished. Initially, Dubuque’s Historic Preservation Commission denied the request, but City Council members in November voted to remove the city block in which the building is located from a historic conservation district, paving the way for the demolition.
Sigwarth said the sale will close at the end of February. Members of the Knights of Columbus spent several recent Saturdays at the event center, gathering items and preparing them for the auction, which opened last week.
Council 510 now will be aligned with three parishes: Holy Spirit Pastorate, which includes Holy Ghost, Holy Trinity and Sacred Heart churches; Church of the Nativity; and Cathedral of St. Raphael and St. Patrick Church. The council will have an office at Nativity but will rotate its meetings and events among all three parishes.
Members plan to hold the group’s popular Lenten fish fries this year at Holy Ghost Church. They also hope to relaunch bingo nights at Holy Ghost, which were held weekly at Joliet Event Center prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m excited that without the expenses of running a building, we will be able to dedicate more of our volunteer efforts and profits from our events directly to charities … and that, I think, can be a motivator for men to be involved,” Sigwarth said.
Andrew Butler, executive chair of Cottingham & Butler, said Friday that the company is in the “early phases” of site design work to prepare for demolition of Joliet Event Center later this year.
“Our hope would be to begin construction early to mid-summer of this year and then have the (day care) facility completed by mid- to late summer of 2024,” he said, noting that the facility will have space for about 180 children.
