City of Dubuque officials look to improve workplace culture in an effort to retain employees.
Dubuque City Council members this week voted unanimously to approve a request for proposals seeking a consultant that will help perform two years of professional development to improve overall department leadership and employee satisfaction.
The two-year contract is expected to cost the city about $150,000. Interested consultants must submit proposals to the city by Dec. 7, and the final proposal recommended by city staff must be approved by council members.
Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach said the hired consultant will work with department managers to create a work environment that is more equitable and enjoyable.
What that training will look like will depend on what individual consulting firms propose, but Burbach said the work likely will be similar to that of job coaching.
“Part of this RFP is nebulous because we are asking the consultant to tell us what they would try to do,” she said. “What we want to focus on is leadership skills and honing in on becoming a more equitable organization.”
Burbach said she hopes to have a consultant begin the professional development work by January and finish the training by early 2025.
The proposal stems from the new priority established by Dubuque City Council members this year to improve city workforce retention and attraction.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said city officials need to make more effort to attract and retain staff during a time when the pool of potential applicants is limited.
“The strategy that I’m seeing is to really look at this from all the angles that we can,” he said. “This isn’t just something our city is working on. A lot of cities are facing a similar challenge.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Burbach said, the city has seen fewer and fewer applicants for open positions, so it has become more important to ensure the people it hires want to continue working for the city.
“We are using the input from our employees to determine how we up our game,” Burbach said. “We have good department heads already, and this is a chance to hone those skills.”
The city conducted an employee survey relating to workplace culture in May.
While 93% of respondents said they had a coworker that they like to work with and 72% said the city is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, only 37% said they trust their organization’s professional leaders to do what’s in the best interests of employees. About 39% said their organization welcomes discussion and dissent.
In the request for proposals, one highlighted objective is to “coach the city manager and department heads in ways their leadership and management strategies help or hinder creating an equitable organization of choice.”
The document also mentions identifying policies and processes that can “institutionalize change at all levels of the organization.”
City Council Member Susan Farber praised the effort and said the city needs to continue reaching out to its employees to see how its workplace culture can be improved.
“When you think about it, the most important customer you have is your internal customers, your employees,” she said. “It’s important for us to receive feedback from our employees as to what they enjoy about their work environment and what can be improved.”
Farber suggested the city also explore succession planning for department heads in order to ensure that city leadership remains adequate.
