A new Dubuque resident hopes to bring a peaceful presence and a new art form to the Cable Car Square area.
D. M. Grace Deane is the owner of businesses Byzanteaum and Katholikon Liturgical Art Studio and Gallery, both located at 333 Bluff St., which opens today.
In the studio and gallery on the building’s upper story, Deane creates holy icons, illuminated manuscripts and other ancient and medieval-themed liturgical art for private collectors, museums and churches.
The icons are painted — or “written,” as iconographers say — on wood paneling using earth elements such as stones and gems that are ground into pigment for egg tempera paint. Each piece can take anywhere from three to six months to complete, with 250 to 300 layers of paint. Many are gilded with 24-karat gold.
“The whole thing about the iconographer is that we are in a state of meditation while we’re working on the piece,” said Deane, who has studied Byzantine Greek and Russian iconography and holds multiple Master of Fine Arts degrees. “It’s a different kind of life.”
Her other creative establishment, Byzanteaum, is located on the building’s lower level. Patrons can purchase a variety of loose-leaf teas, all blended by Deane, as well as tea ware, linens and accessories from countries such as France, Belarus, Italy and India.
Byzanteaum also sells prints of Deane’s liturgical art and other inspirational artworks, produced on UV-light-protected and weatherproof metal for exterior or interior display.
“This is art that is a bridge to the serious museum art and that is affordable for the general public to purchase,” she said.
Deane, who came to Dubuque from Portland, Ore., said she already discovered welcoming artistic and religious communities in the area. Although her art is religious, she is not affiliated with one specific church.
“I saw there was a receptivity, there was an openness and there was a diversity (in Dubuque),” she said.
Deane plans to host weekly workshops beginning this winter, during which students can learn the basics of iconography. If interested, they can then enter a university-level apprenticeship program with Deane.
She hopes her art and the calm atmosphere of her shop will inspire her students and patrons.
“I think bringing back this Old World lifestyle brings back a simpler understanding of ourselves,” she said. “I think when people walk in here, they feel the peace.”
Her businesses join a Cable Car Square that is currently bustling, according to nearby business owners.
“We’ve had a lot of foot traffic,” said Julie Berstler, the owner of Gotta Have It, 315 Bluff St. “My figures are outdoing 2019, so we are absolutely loving this.”
She said the busy sidewalks are a welcome change from 2019, when more than a half-dozen storefronts were vacant in the historic area.
“It’s really turned the page from a couple years ago, for sure,” she said.