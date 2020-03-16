BOSCOBEL, Wis. – The Diocese of Madison says it has a second credible allegation of sexual abuse against a priest who served in Boscobel.
The allegation against Rev. Patrick Doherty “has the semblance of truth,” according to a press release from the diocese.
The press release states that the allegation was studied by the Diocesan Sexual Abuse Review Board.
The initial credible finding of an allegation against Doherty was announced Jan. 17.
The individual making the present allegation came forward following the January announcement, according to the release. The current allegation dates to when Doherty was pastor about 45 years ago in Boscobel.
The release states that Doherty has not functioned as a priest since 1993, due to “struggles with alcoholism and reported disreputable behaviors with adult men.”