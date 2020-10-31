DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The staff of James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville is serving up some spooky but kid-friendly stories this Halloween season.
And like many offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic, they can be accessed by anyone with the internet.
They are available on the library's Facebook page and YouTube channel. The first one was posted last Friday. The second installment will go live at about noon today, Oct. 31.
“The first story, told by Devin Werner, was filmed at Rockville Cemetery, and the second, told by Paul Zurawski, was filmed at Mount Hope,” said Kim Benton, youth services librarian. “These cemeteries were chosen because of the atmosphere and because of low usage in modern times. We were very careful to be respectful of graves and monuments and filmed in areas that were paved or had pathways.”
The selections are traditional campfire stories and are safe for kids of all ages.
“The idea came from brainstorming alternative programming in lieu of our regular events,” Benton said. “Our normal Halloween programming is usually 50 to 100 people and very crowded. Additionally, due to copyright laws, reading books on Facebook or YouTube is severely restricted.”
Benton said anyone with a Scouting background will be familiar with a lot of the stories.
“Halloween programming, especially for children, has been a long-standing library tradition and is one of the most popular and well-received programs that the library provides,” Benton said. “Over the years, local volunteers have read stories, judged costumes and led the children in trick-or-treating at downtown businesses.”