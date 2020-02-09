The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Shawn Turner, 23, of 1600 Butterfield Road, No. 110, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Thursday at 3600 Pennsylvania Ave. on a charge of third-
- degree burglary.
- Leon D. Brand, 19, a resident of the Department of Corrections facility at 1494 Elm St., was arrested at 2:29 a.m. Friday at the facility on a charge of possessing contraband in a correctional institution. Police said he brought marijuana into the facility.
- Jonathan M. Duffey, 586 W. Seventh St., was arrested at 4:25 p.m. at Sycamore and East 16th streets on charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Nicholas A. Miller, 21, of 395 O’Neill St., was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Friday at Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive, on a felony charge of drug possession and delivery.
- Melvin L. Kutsch, 62, of 574 Almond St., No. 2, was arrested at 9 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of West 17th and Main streets on a charge of operating while intoxicated, third offense.