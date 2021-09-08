Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said today that she is thinking about a run for governor.
Jochum told the Telegraph Herald in a statement that she had been encouraged by "people from all walks" to run for governor in recent months.
“It is overwhelming and I’m grateful," she said. "I am thinking about it. The most common statement I hear from people in Iowa is that they no longer recognize the state they love under Kim Reynolds leadership. Iowans have led the way for over 100 years in equality, human rights, public education, democracy. Whether I run or not, I will not give up on the core beliefs and values that made this state and nation the ‘shining beacon.’"
Jochum has represented Dubuque in the Iowa Legislature since 1994, beginning in the House before moving to the Senate in 2009. She served as president of the Senate from 2013 to 2017. She is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Ethics Committee and Ways and Means Committee.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds succeeded Gov. Terry Branstad in 2017 when he stepped down to become ambassador to China. She then won election to her current term in 2018.
If she announces officially, Jochum would be the fifth Democrat to enter the primary. Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, and Democratic activist Deidre DeJear have been campaigning since earlier in the summer. Former Congressional candidate Paul Dahl and Joshua Kuhn-McRoberts also have active campaigns. State Auditor Rob Sand has said he is considering a run as well.