FARLEY, Iowa — The City of Farley will host its fall cleanup day on Saturday, Aug. 17.
All items that are to be picked up need to be curbside by 7 a.m.
Stickers must be purchased at City Hall and placed on appliances and electronics with screens for them to be picked up. The cost is $15 per sticker for electronics with screens and $10 for appliances.
The city website states that furniture, humidifiers, compactors, computer towers and printers do not require stickers.
Carpet and lumber only will be picked up if cut up in sections that are 4 feet long or smaller and “tied in manageable bundles,” the website state.
Crews will not pick up yard waste, batteries, tires, oil or paint.