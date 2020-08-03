The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently unanimously approved a change in speed limit and other measures along roads surrounding the Field of Dreams, in preparation for this month’s still-scheduled Major League Baseball game and those in the future.
The change in speed limit would really be posting a visibly defined speed limit on Black Hills Road, from Prier Road to Lansing Road, and on Lansing Road, from Black Hills to Dyersville East Road.
Currently, these have no posted speed limit. Based on Iowa Code, therefore, the speed limits are 55 miles per hour during the day and 50 mph at night. That was deemed too fast, especially, given the propensity for travelers near the Field of Dreams site to not be from the area. County Engineer Anthony Bardgett recommended to the supervisors that the speed limit instead be posted at 35 mph.
Nearby resident Matt Mescher voiced his support for the measure during the supervisors’ July 27 meeting via Zoom.
“I think this speed limit change is a long time coming and a very good idea,” he said. “I think 25 is a better number, because if you give them 35, they’re going to go 45, and we’re wasting our time.”
Bardgett, however, said 25 was typically reserved for school zones and other places in urban settings.
“Typically in a rural setting like this, even though there will be plenty more development out there, you would look for 35,” he said. “I don’t disagree that people are going to be faster than that, but if you set it at 25, they’re going to try to go faster too. So enforcement is going to be a crucial part of this.”
Enforcement would be crucial for the next two measures passed as well, related to nearby roads, but Mescher was less pleased with those, as the area prepares for the Aug. 13 Chicago White Sox-St. Louis Cardinals game.
The City of Dyersville had proposed that the county also make a stretch of Dyersville East Road, south of Lansing, a no-parking zone.
“The primary reason is to prevent people from parking alongside the road probably to watch the MLB or any other events there,” Bardgett said.
He said that normally, people can park their cars on the side of a road for 24 hours before they may be removed.
Dyersville Public Works Director John Wandsnider said they had already had problems with folks parking there to rubberneck at the movie site.
Mescher, though, said there was no room for a vehicle to park off the road anyway, but in a ditch, and doubted it could be enforced. Wandsnider said the Dyersville Police Department planned to enforce this on days of big events at the site.
A third measure, to temporarily close Lansing Road from Dyersville East to Black Hills roads from Aug. 12 to 15, also met Mescher’s ire, given that the MLB traffic primarily will be people from outside Dubuque County. He attempted to interrupt Supervisor Dave Baker to further that point but was stopped before the final vote.