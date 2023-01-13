PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The search is on for a new Platteville city manager as the current office holder finishes out his tenure this week.

Today marks outgoing City Manager Adam Ruechel’s last day with the city after spending three years in the role. Administration Director Nicola Maurer will assume the position on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is found.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.