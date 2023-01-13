PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The search is on for a new Platteville city manager as the current office holder finishes out his tenure this week.
Today marks outgoing City Manager Adam Ruechel’s last day with the city after spending three years in the role. Administration Director Nicola Maurer will assume the position on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is found.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Ruechel said of his departure. “... But the goal that I set coming in was that I wanted to leave making sure the city was in a good place and that the next person that came here was in a better position to run it, and I think I was able to accomplish that.”
Ruechel announced his resignation in November after being recruited for a financial specialist position with Robert W. Baird & Co. He will remain in Platteville through the end of the school year because his wife is a teacher, but the plan is for the family to move to the Green Bay area come summer.
The city has tapped recruitment consultant Public Administration Associates to help with the search, the same company that assisted with the last city manager search in 2019. A job listing for the role was put on the city website this week stating all applications are due by Feb. 12.
The listing states the incoming city manager will be paid between $115,000 and $135,000 per year depending on experience. Whoever assumes the role will take the helm of several major city projects, such as the new fire station, city museum improvements and long-term financial planning.
Common Council President Barbara Daus said Public Administration Associates interviewed council members and staff on what they would like to see from the new city manager, with communication and financial skills topping the list.
“We’re hoping for someone who is collaborative and a good listener,” Daus said. “... And financial skills will be imperative.”
Under Platteville’s government structure, the city manager position is the only city employee hired by the council. The city manager is then responsible for the recruitment and hiring of other city employees.
Daus said the council will review applications in mid-February and narrow the list down to semifinalists, and later finalists. Those finalists will then visit Platteville in early March to meet with council members and city residents.
“(When those) finalists come to Platteville, we’ll have this sort of public meeting that’s a lot like speed dating actually, where the candidates go around and speak and meet with different people,” she explained.
More information on the position, as well as application requirements and details can be found online at bit.ly/3X4QY62.
