PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ambrose Margan spent decades cultivating a passion for metal detecting.
His nieces and nephews recall spending days with Ambrose, participating in the hobby and digging up the front yard. Whenever family members moved to a new place, he would ask to see if he could find treasure.
Throughout the years, his searches yielded items such as coins, Civil War memorabilia and a military button. He was called upon on multiple occasions to use his skills to track down lost wedding rings and to help find grave markers in a local cemetery.
“He said it was the hunt, just being outside and hearing the squeak from the detector because you didn’t know what you were going to find,” his nephew Bob Margan said.
Ambrose, 84, died on Feb. 14 due to cancer.
He was born Feb. 26, 1937, to William and Josephine Margan. He graduated from Tennyson High School, finishing 12 years of school in 11 years because he was smart enough to skip a grade.
Ambrose grew up in a house where he would spend 80 years of his life, on a farm in rural Platteville.
“He was born in that house, and he passed away in that house,” his brother Paul Margan said.
As a young man, Ambrose was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving from 1960 to 1962. He was in the National Guard from 1962 to 1964.
In the Army, he was a military police officer stationed on Christmas Island in the Pacific Ocean, where he assisted with atomic bomb tests as part of Operation Dominic 1. During that time, he witnessed 18 detonations.
“He was one of the first groups that got on Christmas Island before they started setting the bombs and that off, and the only thing they would give him was a pair of sunglasses,” Paul said.
The tests exposed Ambrose to radiation, which he believed to be the cause of the health issues he dealt with throughout his life, though he never complained of them to family members and generally remained in shape.
“But it was always in the back of his mind, and he always said it was from his radiation exposure,” said his niece Laurie Richardson.
Still, Ambrose was proud of his military service and often talked about it. He later would tell family that his favorite part of the Army was that “I survived it,” and that the thing he liked least was working in the kitchen.
“Almost every visit that I visited him, he would talk about (his military service),” Ambrose’s niece Deanna Turner said.
Back home in Platteville, Ambrose worked the family farm and held a variety of jobs during the years, working at Advance Transformer, HyPro, B&W Milling and Faherty Drilling Company.
He spent a stint on the Grant County Board of Supervisors and 22 years on the Harrison Township Board.
Ambrose never married or had children, but he seemed to be OK with that arrangement. He and his neighbors formed a tightknit community and looked out for one another.
He also spent plenty of time with his nieces and nephew who lived less than 10 miles away when they were growing up. Ambrose would visit the family, and they often would head to the farm to help out or play.
Growing up, Laurie, Deanna and Bob’s dad worked evening shifts, and their mom didn’t drive, so Uncle Ambrose stepped in to help the family when he was needed.
“He kind of was like our second dad because our mom didn’t drive, and he was on alert when we got hurt,” Deanna said. “He was always there for us.”
Ambrose was highly intelligent and always seemed to have an answer to whatever questions his nieces and nephews had. He read encyclopedias for fun, but if you had a question, he would look up your answer and read it back to you, too. If the kids had a question about their homework, they would go to Uncle Ambrose for the answer.
“He was the original Google,” Bob said. “He had the answer for everything.”
Laurie added: “He was a know-it-all but in a nice way.”
Ambrose loved collecting and polishing rocks and hunting for arrowheads. He and a friend would get permission from local farmers to spend the day walking the cornfield, looking for arrowheads. He collected rocks on those trips, too, as well as along the Mississippi River and in his driveway.
He ran the rocks through a polisher he kept in his basement, and he also polished them by hand. He collected rocks in all shapes and sizes and would show them to family. If you said one was pretty, he would send you home with it.
“You couldn’t leave his house without having a couple of rocks in your pocket,” Bob said.
Ambrose was a devout Catholic who helped with readings and distributed Communion at church. He attended Mass each week and holy day. And he would check that his nieces and nephews were attending by asking how many people were in church that weekend or how long the Mass was.
“I didn’t have to lie,” Laurie said. “I made it to church every weekend, so I was telling him the truth.”
Ambrose stayed in good shape throughout the years, going on long walks and cutting wood to heat his home at the farm. Last fall, though, he started dealing with health issues that eventually led to a cancer diagnosis.
Paul came to stay with Ambrose and took care of him so Ambrose could stay in his home until he died in February. The two grew close during that time.
“There were a few nights that we would sit — he had his recliner and I had the other recliner — and we’d talk until 4, 4:30 in the morning about the past,” Paul said. “I was glad I did it. We became a lot closer and became more brotherly-like.”
Ambrose’s nieces and nephews remember their uncle as a kind, strong man who always was willing to lend a hand and didn’t need worldly possessions to be happy.
“They broke the mold (with Ambrose),” Deanna said “There was only one man like him because he was a great man.”