In January 2018, Ryan Dies took over the lease at 1798 Central Ave. with hopes of bringing a coffee shop and eatery to an emerging Dubuque neighborhood.
Dies, who already owned a cafe in Galena, Ill., viewed the building as an ideal site for a second location.
Over the past two years, however, things have not gone according to plan.
Renovations to the building proved to be time-consuming and costly. Dies said he was “out of money” by early 2019, forcing him to postpone plans for the cafe and re-evaluate his next steps.
“It was hard. After all that work, I felt like I was right back where I started,” Dies recalled. “I knew I needed to find the drive, the motivation and the personal belief to keep going. I had to keep chipping away.”
Years of persistence finally are paying off.
Devour Cafe opened Jan. 9, exactly two years after Dies began leasing the structure.
The business serves coffee, espresso, cappuccino and a variety of beverages seven days per week. It also offers a breakfast and lunch menu.
Dies said the feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive since the cafe opened, giving him confidence in the future of the Central Avenue corridor.
“There is some very good energy in the neighborhood,” he said. “It is spreading out and taking root. There is new life here.”
PUTTING IN THE WORK
Dies wholly transformed the property at 1798 Central Ave. to fulfill his vision for the cafe.
Along the way, he removed layers of carpet and linoleum to reveal the hardwood floors. He peeled back wallpaper to expose the underlying brick.
“Everything you’re looking at is my own work,” he said. “(This property) looked nothing like this when I started. Literally every surface you see, I have restored.”
He approaches his food and beverages with a similar fervor.
Dies has decades of experience in the coffee business and, in February 2015, he opened Devour Cafe in Galena. That location since has closed, allowing Dies to focus solely on his new operation.
Dies roasts his own coffee in Galena and brings it to the cafe in Dubuque.
Beverages are made by following “coffee metrics,” with Dies making sure all ingredients are utilized in the proper proportions.
“There are a lot of drinks on my menu you won’t currently find at other coffeehouses,” he said.
Devour Cafe also has rolled out “coffee flights,” a concept that mirrors beer samples a person might find at a brewery. At Devour Cafe, customers can order a flight to try multiple kinds of coffee.
The beverage options are augmented by a menu that includes everything from breakfast burritos to crepes.
Tim Hitzler, a frequent customer at Devour, has been impressed by the products.
“Ryan is creative and talented, and that comes through in both his food and his coffee,” Hitzler said.
IMPORTANT ADDITION
As a neighbor in the Central Avenue corridor, Hitzler is rooting for Devour Cafe to find success.
Hitzler serves as executive director of Key City Creative Center, a collaborative workspace at 1781 White St. that provides tools, equipment and other resources to local residents. He also is the owner of Central Avenue Mercantile, a business that showcases products from local vendors.
Hitzler believes Devour Cafe has been a critical addition to the Central Avenue corridor.
“A lot of the places down here (on Central Avenue) are niche businesses,” he said. “I think the cafe is bringing new people to the neighborhood who otherwise would have driven right past us.”
Hitzler and Dies share a connection that extends beyond the walls of the coffeehouse.
One year ago, after Dies had exhausted his funds, he worked a series of construction jobs in hopes of making enough money to open the cafe.
One of his biggest jobs was at 1902 Central Ave., which now is home to Central Avenue Mercantile.
Hitzler admires the work ethic Dies has displayed to get Devour Cafe off the ground.
In a sense, he believes the entrepreneur is emblematic of the broader rebirth occurring on Central Avenue.
“In this area, you are not going to see some rich person coming in and remodeling buildings,” Hitzler said. “Instead, we have seen hard-working people that are piecing it together. It is really a grass-roots effort, with a lot of individuals putting in the work to make things better.”