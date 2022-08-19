Dubuque Community School Board members will review bids for two of its properties during a special meeting next week.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road. School board members are scheduled to discuss bids submitted for the Dubuque Soccer Complex and the former Fulton Elementary School. Board members voted last month to open bids for both properties. 

