The price of Iowa farmland declined by 2% in the past year, according to a recent report by the Seventh Federal Reserve District.
The drop occurred at a time when surrounding states’ values remained stable. Moreover, it provided further evidence that a multi-year stretch of price stagnation might not be nearing an end.
Chuck Schwager, a broker and owner of East Iowa Real Estate in Maquoketa, said he believes the value of farmland has been deeply impacted by other developments in the agriculture sector.
“Commodity prices impact the farmland values quite a bit,” he said. “When commodity prices are up, and farmers are making a profit, that tends to drive land prices up. When those prices are down, you see that affect farmland, too.”
The recent Federal Reserve study compares farmland values at the end of the second quarter, which ended June 30, to that same date one year ago. Over that stretch, farmland values in Wisconsin and Illinois remained unchanged.
Iowa was the only state within the five-state Federal Reserve district with a decline. The new study aligned with other recent reports finding a decline in farmland value.
The Iowa Realtors Land Institute recently found that farmland in northeast Iowa had dropped 2.7% over the past year. This region includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
The region that included Jackson and Jones counties experienced a drop of 1.3%.
UP AND DOWN
Early this decade, farmland values in Iowa were skyrocketing.
In the second quarter of 2011, for instance, prices were 26% higher than they had been at the same point in the previous year. Farmland values increased an additional 24% by the second quarter of 2012 and 18% more by that point in 2013.
“We saw such a drastic increase from 2010 through 2013,” Schwager said. “What you are seeing now is (the market) cycling and making a bit of a correction. It is just a cycle. The fact that we’ve seen them go down 1 or 2 percent shouldn’t cause any panic.”
For Dubuque County farmer Wayne Kramer, however, patience is running thin.
He expects farmland prices to continue their decline until commodity prices increase and trade disputes with Mexico, Canada and China reach of full resolution.
“Once that happens, the prices should go back up,” he said. “Everyone is just holding on until then, and we don’t know how long it’ll be. It could be two more weeks. It could be two more years.”
Annette Eggers, manager of Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Farm Bureau, said she wouldn’t be surprised to see farmland values continue a gradual decline, citing trade disruptions and crop prices.
“Those things affect the bottom line of area farmers,” she said. “Depending on how it all shakes out, it could have an impact on those values.”
LACKING INVENTORY
The stagnation of farmland values dovetails with another noteworthy trend: a lack of land on the market.
Schwager said available farmland is hard to find.
“There have been some private sales, but just not a lot of land on market,” he said. “When something comes up, we still have buyers. But there is not much of an inventory.”
Schwager noted that elsewhere in Iowa — most notably, the drought-saddled southern counties — there have been many more parcels on the market. Left with fewer ways to make ends meet, cash-strapped farmers have sold their land out of necessity.
In eastern Iowa, landowners aren’t in a desperate situation. Even though commodity prices remain low, the weather largely has been cooperative, and those who aren’t farming their own land have found those willing to rent it.
Eggers said she doesn’t expect the inventory of farmland to increase any time soon. Instead, she thinks farmland owners will wait until a brighter day before selling.
“Farmers are eternal optimists,” she said. “We will wait until there is a turnaround before we sell our ground.”