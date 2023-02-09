PEOSTA, Iowa — A woman recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a man before leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Dubuque County.
Stacey L. Boulting, 44, of Peosta, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated and domestic assault with injury.
If a plea deal is accepted, two counts of child endangerment would be dismissed. Boulting’s sentencing hearing is set for March 13.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will seek a five-year suspended prison sentence, while Boulting will seek a deferred judgment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Recommended for you
Court documents state that Peosta police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded March 14 to a Peosta residence after a man reported being assaulted by Boulting while two children were present.
She eventually led officers on a chase. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Cox Springs and North Cascade roads, when Boulting’s vehicle “launch(ed)” over a ditch and she was ejected, documents state. Boulting was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with serious injuries.
“A search warrant of the vehicle showed that Stacey was not wearing her seat belt and was traveling 110 mph in a 35-mph zone prior to crashing,” documents state.
Documents state that Boulting’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.146%, nearly twice the legal driving limit in Iowa of 0.08%.