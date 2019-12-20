State of Iowa officials today agreed to award job-creation tax credits to two major Dubuque businesses that aim to jointly acquire the city's biggest office building.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board of Directors signed off on "high-quality jobs" tax credits for Heartland Financial USA and Cottingham & Butler. The two financial and insurance industry companies have joined forces to acquire the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St.
Assuming the companies fulfill contractual obligations, Cottingham & Butler will receive tax credits equivalent to $438,000, and Heartland Financial USA will receive $485,000.
"You can only claim tax benefits after project completion," said Kana Kappelman, a spokeswoman for the IEDA. "The way this works is they've got to meet their contractual obligations."
Phone messages left with officials from both Dubuque companies seeking comment for this story weren't immediately returned.
Per the IEDA agreement, both companies must create 16 jobs. The new jobs must offer wages at or above the qualifying pay of $23.39 per hour.
Heartland Financial USA also must follow through on a planned $9 million investment in the project. Cottingham & Butler's expected contribution is $7.9 million, according to IEDA documents.
The documents suggest each company will contribute $6 million toward building acquisition. County property records don't yet include a listing of the transaction.
Cottingham & Butler would invest an additional $1.6 million in a building remodel and up to $600,000 in computer hardware, software, furniture and fixtures.
Heartland Financial USA, meanwhile, would invest $2 million in the remodeling effort and another $1 million in computer hardware, furniture and fixtures.
Both companies already have a presence in the nine-floor office building, which also houses Dubuque's IBM operation.
The businesses this week signed a development agreement with the City of Dubuque. Among other things, the agreement obligates the city to construct a $20 million, 500-space parking structure by Dec. 31, 2022.