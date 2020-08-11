GALENA, Ill. — Authorities said Monday that a body “consistent” with a missing rural Galena woman was recovered from the Mississippi River in Missouri on Sunday and that her vehicle was found parked 20 miles upstream.
Laura A. Kowal, 57, was last seen at about noon Friday near her residence outside of Galena, according to a press release issued Sunday by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. The release stated that authorities believed she drove from her residence, though her direction of travel and destination were unknown.
In a release Monday, the sheriff’s department reports that it was contacted Sunday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after a woman’s body was found in the river near Canton, Mo.
“Although the recovered female’s physical description and identifiers are consistent with Laura Kowal, a positive identification has not yet been made,” the release states, noting that an autopsy has been ordered.
The release states that Kowal’s vehicle was found in Warsaw, Ill., about 20 miles north of Canton and more than 200 miles south of Galena.