PEOSTA, Iowa — In the coming years, Peosta will need a new water tower, the Peosta City Council heard recently.
During its meeting last week, the City Council received an update on a water study, presented by Steve Thompson, vice president of Veenstra & Kimm, Inc. One key takeaway is that the city will eventually need a new water tower.
“Your source quality is good, there’s really not much more to do there,” Thompson said.
Thompson said that when it comes to quantity and water supply, the current system could be improved to meet back-up water supply requirements.
“So it goes to say that as you grow, it will actually just get worse,” Thompson said.
Thompson said that the city meets water tower and storage requirements for the moment, but looking forward it will need to consider a new water tower.
Thompson said that north of town might be a good location because higher elevations in that area could help with water pressure. At the same time, there’s currently only one water main servicing town south of U.S. 20, creating an argument for a location in that area.
“So there’s merits to thinking about something down there,” Thompson said.
Thompson said that water tower placement could also depend on which direction the city grows.
“There’s potential for large growth north of the railroad tracks,” City Administrator Annette Ernst said after the meeting.
The council asked for details on how much it would cost.
“Ballpark on the water tower and pump stations and well?” Council Member Doug Hughes asked.
A conservative estimate for a well, well house and tower would be about $4 million, Thompson said.
Thompson said that the consultants still need to examine water flow. Ernst said that they expect a final report in the next two to four weeks.
The City Council expressed interest in grant funding through the state Water Infrastructure Fund.
“I’d at least apply,” Mayor Pro-Tem John Kraft said.
Applications for $100 million dedicated to water quality, drought resiliency, flood risk, public health, promoting reuse of water and wastewater and economic benefits to communities opened in December.
Ernst said that once the final report comes in, the city will start an application.
In other water-related business, the city anticipates receiving $276,700 from the American Rescue Plan Act between fiscal year 2022 and 2023. Water and sanitary sewer-related projects are among the approved uses for the funds.
The council agreed unanimously that the funds will go toward water service to city lift stations, a well standby generator and software to map infrastructure including water, sewer, storm and electrical systems.