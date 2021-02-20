KIELER, Wis. — Authorities on Friday released details of a Wednesday crash near the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge that injured three people, including two children.
Sarah L. Ekedahl, 32, of Lancaster, a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old also had minor injuries from the wreck, according to a press release issued Friday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
That agency told the Telegraph Herald on the day of the wreck that it did not have information available to be released about it.
The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 61/151 just northeast of the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge. The release states that Ekedahl was southbound “when she reached into the back seat to tend to one of her children” and her vehicle entered the median.
The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its roof in the inside northbound lane of the divided highway.