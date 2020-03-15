EPWORTH, Iowa — When Vicky Coyle looked at Western Dubuque Community School District’s suspension procedures, she realized something was broken.
Students who received in-school suspensions would sit in a room by themselves completing work, but they never were pushed to think through the behavior that led them there.
“They weren’t actually getting to the bottom of what led them to get an in-school suspension,” said Coyle, the district’s director of special education and at-risk coordinator.
This year, district officials changed the way they handle discipline for middle and high school students who might otherwise have been suspended.
Secondary schools have started to implement “resiliency rooms,” where students who have a discipline issue go to work through the problem behavior with a teacher. That means school officials are using suspensions far less frequently.
Leaders of other area districts said they take differing approaches to suspensions, though generally, they seek to put systems in place to either reduce suspensions or prevent problem behaviors before they happen.
“The end goal is that every student graduates ready for life, and the more that we suspend our students, the further we can get from that goal,” said Jim Boebel, superintendent of the Platteville (Wis.) School District. “So we’re always trying to find a goal to keep them (in our buildings) and keep them learning.”
Working through problems
At Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, students assigned to the resiliency room are given time to reflect on what happened and why, said Principal Jacob Feldmann. Then, they sit down with an instructor to talk through the issue.
Students are given time to complete their classwork. Then, they go through a curriculum based on their issue and create a way to share their learning.
Students stay in the resiliency room for full days, typically up to three days, Feldmann said. Attendance issues are among the main reasons that students are assigned there, though other issues such as tobacco use at school or insubordination could be causes.
“If they go through a day of this, and they understand, and they reflect, and they’re having conversations with the instructor and they feel they understand what they did … then we would let them out in a day,” he said.
During the 2018-2019 school year, WDHS had 106 in-school suspensions.
As of Thursday, there had been five so far this school year. The number of out-of-school suspensions is also down, from 22 last school year to two this year.
So far this year, the resiliency room has been used 70 times as of Thursday, according to district data. Time spent in the resiliency room is not considered a suspension by state officials, but rather as “individualized instruction,” according to Coyle. She noted that there are still occasions when a suspension is necessary, but it is a last resort.
WDHS has a full-time teacher assigned to the resiliency room. Drexler Middle/Intermediate School and Cascade Junior/Senior High School also are working to implement resiliency rooms, but staffers there have other duties as well.
Coyle said that while the number of suspensions is going down, district officials didn’t make the switch purely to decrease suspensions, though that is a good thing.
Their concern was that their old methods of in-school suspensions weren’t helping students learn and not repeat the behavior.
“We started to focus more on what discipline truly should look like, and that is to teach,” Coyle said. “And that is the component that was missing.”
Changing behaviors
In the Platteville district, officials have worked on ways to implement more restorative options to use with students before they turn to suspensions, Boebel said. That could include having students talk with an adult about the root of their issue.
“What we’ve realized is that we can’t suspend our way out of these behaviors,” Boebel said.
However, there still are times when suspensions are necessary, such as when other students’ safety is jeopardized, he said. In some cases, suspensions can make an impact on students. But for other students, such as those suspended repeatedly, a different approach is needed.
“The goal would be to have a variety of techniques and resources to help that student reengage in school,” Boebel said. “The sooner we can do that, the sooner the student feels comfortable and the sooner we put that behavior behind us.”
In the West Delaware (Iowa) Community School District, administrators seek to balance improving student behavior with making sure school stays orderly and safe, Superintendent Kristen Rickey said.
While her district doesn’t have a specific plan to reduce suspensions, officials try to take a preventative approach. That includes being clear with students on expectations, giving them positive consequences for meeting expectations and giving support to students who struggle.
“We’re doing a lot of things on the front end to try to prevent the negative behaviors, rather than looking at the consequence side of it, but they really all go hand in hand,” Rickey said.
Shirley Horstman, executive director of student services for Dubuque Community Schools, likewise said the district has implemented practices aimed at keeping students from escalating behaviors that could lead to a suspension.
However, administrators try to make suspensions a learning experience by requiring students to go through re-entry meetings to create plans to help them feel successful.
The district has taken steps such as implementing a curriculum to help students regulate emotions and giving students spaces to go when they need to calm down. Those practices, in turn, aim to help reduce suspensions in the district.
“Anything we can do to help the student become self-aware, self-regulated and get back into that mindset of learning will help reduce suspensions,” Horstman said.