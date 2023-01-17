ELKADER, Iowa – Clayton County supervisors recently approved an upgrade to the county’s 911 radio system.

The project includes the replacement of radios, pagers and additional infrastructure such as radio towers, according to Samantha Rumph, Clayton County 911 coordinator.

