ELKADER, Iowa – Clayton County supervisors recently approved an upgrade to the county’s 911 radio system.
The project includes the replacement of radios, pagers and additional infrastructure such as radio towers, according to Samantha Rumph, Clayton County 911 coordinator.
The total cost of the project is estimated at no more than $8 million.
A bond hearing tentatively is scheduled for Jan. 24.
Rumph said the bond consideration will not go to a public vote because the project falls under the essential county purpose bond category.
