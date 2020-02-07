Iowa caucus results are all in, three days after residents gathered in school gymnasiums and union halls to rally behind their favorite Democratic presidential candidates.
Results for all precincts statewide finally were released by the Iowa Democratic Party by about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, potentially putting to rest international consternation about the hotly contested bellwether contest.
It was a photo finish between former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
Buttigieg ended with 564.012 state delegate equivalents, the standard by which each candidate’s success is measured. That outpaced Sanders, who was awarded 562.497, by fewer than two SDEs.
Assuming the results stand — campaigns can request a recanvass of the results — Buttigieg finished with 26.2% of all SDEs statewide, with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on his heels with 26.1%.
Buttigieg also won out in the majority of districts in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties, both in number of supporters and SDEs.
He had 1,442 supporters in Dubuque County and 21.6 SDEs.
Sanders came in second in SDEs, with 16.8. But it was former Vice President Joe Biden who was up in supporters in reported precincts, with 1,178 over Sanders’s 1,128. Biden was third in SDEs in Dubuque County with 16.5.
In the other counties, the top-three lists were the same in supporters and SDEs.
Buttigieg came out ahead, at least in part, because so many supporters chose him in their precinct’s second alignment after choosing another candidate when initially asked to declare their support.
In Jones County, for example, he picked up 27 supporters between alignments. Candidate Tom Steyer lost 14 at the same time. Andrew Yang and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., each lost 13.
In Dubuque County, Buttigieg gained 237 supporters between alignments in the reported precincts. He wasn’t alone. Biden picked up 80 and Warren gained three.
But the other candidates lost in big numbers. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., lost 130 between alignments. Yang lost 178. Steyer lost 76.
Even Sanders lost 36 in the precincts where he was not viable after the first alignment.
“I imagine there were precincts where if Biden or Klobuchar weren’t viable, people were happy to move to Pete,” said Chris Budzisz, professor of political science at Loras College. “People in this area tend to caucus more moderate. And he had a very strong organization across the state, and in this part of the state.”
Residents can see this themselves because the IDP, for the first time, is reporting supporters’ first and final alignment figures, as well as each candidate’s SDEs.
“There is just so much more in there,” Budzisz said.
The results will give candidates plenty of opportunity for spin.
“It is clear that Sanders is going to make the argument that he will have the most votes in the first choice and the second choice,” Budzisz said. “That allows campaigns to make more arguments than they could before. You will see those different kinds of claims.”
Buttigieg did not gain the most between alignments everywhere. In Delaware County, he just edged out Klobuchar. Buttigieg gained 13 between alignments there. Klobuchar gained 16. Buttigieg won with 110 supporters and 2.5 SDEs, but Klobuchar was close with 100 supporters and 2.2 SDEs.
Klobuchar also gained the most second-alignment supporters in Clayton County with 27. Buttigieg gained 15. But, again, Buttigieg came out ahead.
Gina Dahlstrom-Osburn, who chaired a precinct in Clayton County, pointed to the many new Democratic caucusgoers as reason for some of the moderate candidates’ success.
“One thing I noticed that was really vital for us moving forward is we had a 20% crossover of people signing up as new Democrats,” she said. “Either they were Republicans, independents or just had never participated before. I had a pretty good-sized stack to hand over to the auditor this morning.”
The Iowa Democratic Party has caught plenty of criticism nationwide for the utter failure of its first-time phone app reporting system and continuing delays in getting the numbers out. Democratic National Convention chairman Tom Perez called for a re-canvass Thursday afternoon.
However, the IDP has found widespread support from across the aisle — with the Republican Party of Iowa, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa’s two Republican U.S. senators and President Donald Trump all supporting the Iowa caucuses.
“It’s one of those rare moments of bipartisanship,” Budzisz said. “The Republicans want to keep the Iowa caucuses just as much as the (Iowa) Democrats.”