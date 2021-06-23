A local nonprofit will host a series of free, five-day, virtual character camps for youth this summer.
Riverview Center’s Character Strong camps will include free art and craft supply kits for each participant to pick up, according to a press release.
The camps will help teach the importance of traits such as kindness, empathy, responsibility and respect through participation in crafts, games and other activities, according to the release.
Upcoming dates for the five-day sessions include:
- Monday, June 28 to July 2 — Pre-kindergarten.
- July 12-16 and July 19-23 — Kindergarten through second grade.
- Aug. 2-6 and Aug. 9-13 — Third through fifth grades.
Registration is available by emailing Arianna@riverviewcenter.org.