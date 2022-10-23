Developer plans West End Projects
A local developer plans to construct a retail building containing a coffee shop and a medical office building in Dubuque.
Developer Matt Mulligan said the project at the northwest corner of John F. Kennedy Road and the Northwest Arterial will constitute a $12 million investment, with construction planned to begin in the spring.
The retail building will include five business stalls, each about 1,500 square feet. Mulligan said he could not disclose details regarding the one tenant already planning to open there but described it as a “drive-thru coffee business.”
Next to that building will be an 18,000-square-foot medical office with a future tenant Mulligan also declined to identify.
Hills & Dales plans expansion
A Dubuque nonprofit that serves people with disabilities has bought a facility for a state-of-the-art clinic and hub for autism services.
Hills & Dales announced Tuesday the acquisition of a building at 1660 Embassy West Drive that will house the center. Hills & Dales CEO Jack Mescher said the project will cost about $3.1 million in total between the acquisition of the property and the clinic buildout.
The project will consolidate the services provided by Hills & Dales’ two Dubuque autism clinics. Clinics in Maquoketa and Dyersville, which opened in 2019, will remain.
Local schools see enrollment declines
Amid a continued decline in enrollment, Dubuque Community Schools officials are analyzing the effects of closures and planned consolidations on individual schools.
District officials reported that the overall student headcount fell by 5.2% from fall 2017 to this fall, down to 10,519 this year. This year’s headcount also represents a decrease of 16 students from last fall.
Also in Dubuque, Holy Family Catholic Schools reported a five-year enrollment decrease, though numbers climbed over last year’s enrollment total, which system leaders described as a positive sign.
wastewater plant to address odor issue
City of Dubuque staff might be nearing a solution to one of the city’s most odorous problems.
William O’Brien, the manager of Dubuque Water & Resource Recovery Center, presented to City Council members this week strategies that center staff are pursuing to reduce the smells emanating from the facility and into surrounding neighborhoods.
O’Brien said two of those odor-reducing methods could be implemented in the next few months, while construction on a more substantial project to mitigate the smell likely won’t start for another year.
Earlier this year, residents living near the facility complained to City Council members that smells coming from it have worsened in the past two years.
Five Flags discussion delayed until 2023
Further Dubuque City Council discussion on the future of the Five Flags Center will not continue until early next year, city staff said.
Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said city staff members are requesting that a planned council work session to discuss improvement options for the venue be moved from Oct. 24 to sometime in early 2023.
Ware said the rescheduling is needed to give staff more time to research and provide updated costs for potential improvements to the facility.
In explaining the need to give staff more time for research, Ware pointed to several projects the Leisure Services Department currently is managing, including making improvements to Comiskey Park, finishing repairs and improvements at Dubuque Ice Arena — formerly known as Mystique Community Ice Center — and implementing the Chaplain Schmitt Island Master Plan.
