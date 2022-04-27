More than 10 miles of Dubuque streets will be targeted this year in the city's annual asphalt overlay program.

The work is scheduled to start today, the city announced.

"The program targets streets that would benefit from an asphalt overlay to extend the life of the existing pavement," states a press release. "The Public Works Department manages the program, which includes milling/grinding the existing pavement surface, recycling old asphalt and repaving streets for a safer and smoother ride."

It also states, "The asphalt overlay program is part of the city’s yearly street maintenance activity, which is budgeted as $2.8 million for fiscal year 2022 and includes approximately $850,800 to bring curb ramps up to (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance along the overlaid streets."

The planned streets to receive overlays this year are:

  • West Third Street, from North Algona Street west to its end
  • East 15th Street, from the railroad tracks to Sycamore Street
  • Arbor Oaks Court
  • Arbor Oaks Drive
  • Auburn Street, from University Avenue to Grace Street
  • Bennett Street, from McCormick Street to South Grandview Avenue
  • Blackhawk Drive
  • Bluff Street, from West First to Fifth streets
  • Cedar Cross Court
  • Cedar Street
  • Chaney Road, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Asbury Road
  • Clifford Street
  • Country Cove Court
  • Cousins Road
  • Ellen Street
  • Fox Drive
  • Grace Street, from North Algona Street to the roundabout
  • Grant Street
  • Hale Street, from North Algona Street west to its end
  • Hillcrest Road, from Key Way Drive to John F. Kennedy Road
  • Hillcrest Road, from Winnie Court to Grant Street
  • Ida Street
  • Jackson Street, from East 12th to 24th streets
  • Kane Street, from North Grandview Avenue to Primrose Street
  • Key Largo Drive
  • Keymeer Drive
  • Lagen Street
  • Locust Street, from West Third to Eighth streets
  • Maple Street
  • Mount Vernon Court
  • Oak View Court
  • Old Country Lane
  • Old Highway Road, from U.S. 20 to Cousins Road
  • Radford Road
  • Shiras Avenue, from Orchard Drive to Rhomberg Avenue
  • Spring Valley Road, from Arbor Oaks Court to Wilderness Road
  • St. John Drive, from Hillcrest Road to Keymeer Drive
  • University Avenue, from University Avenue Extension to John F. Kennedy Road
  • Woodrow Drive

The city is providing an estimated schedule for the projects that can be viewed at cityofdubuque.org/asphaltoverlay. The city will notify residents by mail prior to the start of a project impacting their properties. For more information, call 563-589-4250 or visit www.cityofdubuque.org/publicworks.

