The Telegraph Herald examined the popularity of area euchre tournaments 40 years ago.
Card players from Bernard and Cascade, Iowa, shared their thoughts on the game in a story that appeared in the Dec. 26, 1982, edition of the newspaper.
BERNARD, Iowa — Unlike the quiet elegance of the card tables at the Monte Carlo casinos or the smoky intensity of a barracks poker game, the Wednesday night euchre tournaments at the Talk-a-the-Town Lounge are noisy, festive affairs. Chatter and gossip change hands across the tables as often as the dime and quarter bets.
Euchre is more like a social event than just another card game.
“It’s a night of real cheap entertainment,” said bar owner and tournament sponsor Leon Steffen. “It’s just a nice, social evening.”
When barn raisings, quilting bees and barn dances died quietly as popular forms of Midwestern entertainment, card games rose to help fill the gap.
And, of all the card games in Hoyle, euchre is king in the tri-state area.
“This has got to be the euchre capital of the U.S.,” said longtime player Neil Bruck.
He said he would have difficulty finding enough partners for any other kind of card game.
“You just can’t find enough pinochle players around here to get up a game.”
Guesses vary wildly on why area euchre fans are so ferocious in their devotion to the game.
The 1971 edition of “Hoyle, Up to Date,” says the game originated among the Germans and the Pennsylvania Dutch in the 1860s.
It would follow, then, that German immigrants brought the game with them when they moved to the area.
“I don’t know about that,” said Steffen, looking around his crowded bar. “This whole tribe is Irish.”
Others around the bar said the game is popular because of its fast-moving play.
“You can play three games in a half an hour,” Steffen said. “I like it when they throw the joker in. That’s a good, hot game.”
Others prefer euchre because of heritage.
“Our folks used to play it all the time when we were kids,” said Bruck, 64.
He turned to his longtime card partner, Paul McDonnell, 59, and reminisced about some of their childhood card games.
“Remember when Jerry Stokesberry used to come over and we’d set the lamp up on the table and go at it?”
Both men said euchre games could be found anywhere in the area, at any time of the day.
Steffen said many of his patrons play in other area taverns on other days of the week.
But the farmers in the crowd said that they get serious about cards only after the corn has been picked.
“That’s definitely a winter sport around here,” Bruck said.
Betting helps keep the players’ concentration from slipping.
“It has to have a little something to make it interesting,” said Evie Walsh, 73, of the Ladies’ Monday Afternoon Euchre Club in Cascade.
Walsh and her group of veteran euchre players meet biweekly to play cards and bet huge piles of nickels and dimes.
“I hope this doesn’t get to the IRS,” said Emma Coohey, the club’s senior player at 88.
