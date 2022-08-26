Rural Inflation
Buy Now

Chuck Schueller, of Epworth, Iowa, owner of Schueller Services LLC, installs mulch around a home in Dubuque on Thursday. Schueller has seen rising fuel costs eating into his profit margin.

 Dave Kettering

EPWORTH, Iowa — Chuck Schueller had what should have been a plum gig for the Epworth handyman — removing wood mulch from a residential yard and replacing it with fresh rubber mulch.

At $3,000 to $5,000 for the contract, it was one of his better-paying jobs.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.