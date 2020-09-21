A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to probation for a burglary during which a gun was fired at people who interrupted the break-in.
Michael L. Brown, 40, entered an Alford plea to a charge of third-degree burglary. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As a result, he was sentenced to five years of probation, including one year at a residential treatment facility.
According to court documents, police responded to 2233 Jackson St. at 8:30 p.m. March 15, 2019, after gunshots were reported. They met with Shelby L. Buswell, of that residence, who said she had received an alert from her home security system.
Buswell was in the hospital when she received the alert, so she contacted Johnny Webb to investigate the possible break-in, according to court documents. Webb and his two sons, then ages 17 and 16, went to the home to investigate.
Webb saw two people inside Buswell’s apartment, according to court documents. He and his sons confronted the two men, one of whom pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, Webb told police.
Webb and his sons fled the residence uninjured, as did the two burglars, according to court documents. Police later recovered three spent shell casings and found multiple bullet holes at the scene.
Investigators used surveillance camera footage to identify the burglars as Brown and Antonio J. Rodgers, of Dubuque, court documents state.
Online court records don’t list charges for Rodgers in connection to the incident. Court documents also did not specify which man is suspected of firing a gun.