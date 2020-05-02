The gas prices in Iowa and Wisconsin remain among the lowest in the nation, with both ranking among the bottom 10 states while demand plunges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national average as of Friday was $1.74 for one gallon of gasoline, according to GasBuddy.
In Wisconsin, the average was $1.39 per gallon. In Iowa, it was $1.53, and in Illinois, $1.83.
But while the Great Lakes and Central states have seen the cheapest gas prices across the nation, the prices in Dubuque over the past few weeks hovered 20 to 40 cents higher than other metropolitan areas in Iowa.
As of Thursday, the average for a gallon of gas in the Dubuque metro was $1.47, according to GasBuddy.
That compared to prices as low as $1.09 to $1.12 in Ames, Ankeny, West Des Moines, Davenport, Sioux City and Davenport.
Among Iowa locations closer to Dubuque, prices on Friday included $1.39 per gallon in Monticello, $1.49 in Cascade and $1.42 in Bellevue.
Across the Mississippi River in Jo Daviess County, Ill., prices ranged from $1.59 in East Dubuque to $1.87 in Galena.
In southwest Wisconsin, the prices included $1.45 in Platteville and $1.54 in Cuba City. However, stations in Muscoda and Arena were selling gas for as cheap as $1.09.
“Even in Wisconsin, where the statewide average is the lowest it’s been in some time, the low prices have not really translated in southwest Wisconsin,” said GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan.
Location is key.
“The closer you get to higher-price areas, the less stations have to compete to bring their prices down,” DeHaan said. “Dubuque actually has some of the lower prices compared to areas in the immediate vicinity. Prices there are far lower than Illinois because Illinois’ gas tax is so much higher. Iowa’s gas tax is about 24 cents a gallon less than Illinois. So stations in Dubuque don’t really have to compete against anyone lower priced.”
And Dubuque is far enough away from Des Moines, Madison, Wis., and the Quad Cities — where competition is higher with more stations, more people and more demand — to not feel the impact and pressure of such “price wars,” DeHaan said.
Dubuque, as well, is farther away from the supply of gasoline, meaning stations might have fewer wholesale providers to purchase from than in Des Moines and other metros and fewer price points.
“Gas prices generally vary based on local market competition, but Dubuque pricing is a bit higher than other areas in Iowa due to the location at the end of the pipeline routes in the state,” said Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman.
At the same time, stations are trying to hold on to their margins with an unprecedented drop in demand.
“Gas demand dropped to levels not seen since the ’50s and ’60s,” DeHaan said.
As a result, station owners might be a little more reluctant to pass along 100% of the drop in wholesale prices to customers but still are passing along a vast majority, he said.
“The way I look at it, it’s not ‘We’re getting gouged’ at the pump (in Dubuque),” DeHaan said. “My read is you don’t have the level of competition Des Moines (and other metros) would. ... With far fewer stations, there may be more of a status quo.”
Iqbal Singh, co-owner of a BP gas station and convenience store at 1450 Loras Blvd., said he tries to keep his prices the lowest that he can to remain competitive with surrounding stations, while still turning a profit.
“It is dependent on suppliers and competition,” Singh said. “We have to keep it lower than competitors. (But), we aren’t hardly making any money on the gas.
“Right now, it is dependent on the global market, and I hope things turn around. If we get a cheaper price (from suppliers), we will definitely lower prices for customers. If they see a 1 cent difference (at another Dubuque gas station), they will go there.”
A representative at Rainbo Oil, which operates the Kwik Stop convenience chain, and a representative for BP Pipelines declined to comment for this article.
And representatives at Molo Companies Inc. in Dubuque, a wholesale petroleum supplier that also operates Big 10 Mart convenience stores, did not return a message seeking comment.
Officials at Magellan Pipeline Co. in Dubuque also could not be reached for comment.