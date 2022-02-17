The Iowa Court of Appeals has ordered that a Dubuque man be resentenced for a 2019 crash that killed a woman and her unborn child.
John E. Hoffman, 72, previously was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle.
Hoffman filed a notice of appeal for his sentence in August, arguing that his guilty plea was entered on the condition that he would be sentenced to 25 years in prison. Nonoral arguments were submitted to the Court of Appeals on Jan. 10.
The appeals court’s opinion, filed Wednesday, vacated the 40-year sentence and remanded the case for resentencing.
“Hoffman asserts that he does not challenge the convictions for the offenses to which he pleaded guilty,” the opinion states. “Rather, he asserts that his challenge is to the sentences imposed.”
The charges against Hoffman stemmed from a Nov. 9, 2019, crash that killed Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, Iowa, who was 28 weeks pregnant with her son, Kashton. The crash also seriously injured a 3-year-old passenger.
Police said Hoffman was intoxicated when he was driving north in a southbound lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road and struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle.
Hoffman entered a plea agreement in May stipulating that his prison sentence for each of the three charges run concurrently for a total of 25 years.
“Hoffman’s plea is clear and consistent throughout, indicating that it was conditioned on the court’s acceptance of the plea bargain,” the appeals court’s opinion states. “... The plea was accepted by the court.”
However, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley ruled at Hoffman’s July sentencing hearing that the prison terms for each charge would run consecutively for a total of 40 years.
“The court gave no reference to the fact that Hoffman’s guilty plea was conditioned on the court’s agreement to be bound by the plea agreement in either the sentencing hearing or its sentencing order,” the opinion states. “The court did not inform Hoffman that it refused to be bound by the plea agreement and it did not afford him an opportunity to withdraw his guilty plea.”
Both prosecutors and Hoffman’s attorneys asked for the 25-year sentence at the July hearing. However, Ruggeberg’s family members who spoke at the hearing asked for the maximum 40-year sentence.
Attorneys representing the State of Iowa in Hoffman’s appeal argued that “the district court did not abuse its discretion” in ordering the 40-year sentence, the opinion states.
“The State further argues that Hoffman did not preserve error on this issue as he sat mute at the sentencing hearing and did not challenge the court relative to its lack of adherence to the plea agreement,” the opinion states.
A new sentencing date for Hoffman has not been set. The opinion notes that the new sentencing proceedings should be held before a different judge.