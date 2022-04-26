DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Dyersville Area Community Foundation officials expect to make $97,420 in payouts from endowment funds to area nonprofit organizations this year.
Endowment funds held by the foundation are invested permanently, and the earnings provide funding to address community needs.
More information is available at dbqfoundation.org/affiliates/dacf.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.