Area-based service accused of child labor law violations
KIELER, Wis. — A federal judge recently granted a temporary restraining order against a Kieler-headquartered company as the U.S. Department of Labor investigates alleged incidents of children working in hazardous conditions.
U.S. District Judge John Gerrard filed the order in U.S. District Court in Nebraska against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. after U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Martin Walsh filed a complaint against the company for allegedly having children working in hazardous conditions in facilities in Nebraska and Minnesota.
“The secretary’s evidence ... suggests a strong likelihood of success on his claims that Packers Sanitation unlawfully employed child laborers,” Gerrard’s order states. “In particular, there is strong evidence that children under 16 were employed and that children of varying ages were employed for hours, and performing tasks, that are prohibited by federal law.”
Packers Sanitation is a cleaning and sanitation company providing contract work at meatpacking and slaughtering facilities. It has 17,000 employees at more than 700 locations, according to its website.
City seeks to put brakes on plan for parking ramp
City of Dubuque officials propose putting a planned parking ramp project on hold for the foreseeable future.
On Monday, Nov. 21, City Council members will consider an amendment to a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF that would remove the stipulation that the city must construct a 500-space parking ramp downtown by Dec. 31, 2024. The project last was estimated in 2019 to cost $20 million.
Instead, the city only would be required to begin work on building the parking ramp if 85% of the parking spaces in the Iowa Street, Fifth Street, Locust Street and Central Avenue ramps are leased or permitted.
Currently, 1,378 of the total 2,107 parking spaces in those ramps are leased or permitted, about 65% of the total.
This would mark the third time that the deadline for the parking ramp project would be delayed due to declining parking demand downtown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Galena council OKs amended plan for resort
GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members this week approved changes to a planned major resort project, despite continued outcry from surrounding neighbors who oppose the development.
Council members voted, 5-2, to approve a zoning amendment adding acreage, a new entrance and expanded walking trails and vineyards to the Parker, a planned commercial development located on a property that includes Galena Marine Hospital. Council Member Pam Bernstein and Mayor Terry Renner cast the dissenting votes, citing concerns brought up by residents living near the project site.
Council members also voted, 6-1, to approve the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of an amendment to the annexation agreement for the project, with Bernstein voting against it. Council members are expected to vote on the second reading of that ordinance at their meeting on Nov. 28.
WD School board OKs bid for high school renovations
EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District is moving forward with a major renovation project at one of its schools, with construction to start in the spring.
School board members this week unanimously approved a bid from Larson Construction Co., of Independence, for the upgrades at Western Dubuque High School. Work includes an expansion of the vocational building that will double the size of the current structure, as well as updates to the school’s kitchen and cafeteria.
Superintendent Dan Butler said Tuesday that the base bid is $11.8 million, with total construction costs estimated at about $12.2 million.
Local Wisconsin schools receive state report cards
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A new state report shows that most southwest Wisconsin schools met or exceeded academic expectations last year, but many districts still show room for improvement.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction this past week released the 2021-2022 school and district report cards, which rate schools on a five-star scale using several measurements of student success.
The report uses data from up to three recent school years, though some data was pulled from as far back as 2018-2019 to make up for a lack of data from 2019-2020 caused by the initial disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All southwest Wisconsin districts in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area received three-star “meets expectations” or four-star “exceeds expectations” ratings from the state.
Those scores were determined using an algorithm that considered student achievement, growth, percentage of students on track to graduate and year-to-year advancement for students with the lowest test scores.
Platteville property taxes could rise
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Despite a proposed mill rate decrease, Platteville residents still could see a jump in their city property taxes next year as a result of considerable increases in property values.
Under a drafted 2023 budget proposal, the city’s mill rate would decrease an estimated 12.5%, from $8.27 per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2022 to $7.24 per $1,000 in 2023 — the lowest city mill rate in 10 years.
Despite the decrease, City Manager Adam Ruechel said, residents still might see an increase in property taxes depending on the results of a recent property reassessment that saw property values increase by an average of 20% across the community.
Property assessments similarly have risen across the country in the face of inflationary pressures and rising home costs. Even with a lower mill rate, tax bills still can increase when a home is worth more than it was previously.
