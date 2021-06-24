Members of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voiced frustration this week with what they see as slowing momentum in the county’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a regular report on pandemic response, Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Patrice Lambert and county Auditor Kevin Dragotto discouraged the idea of offering cash incentives to county residents to get vaccinated. Lambert also rejected the idea of offering vaccinations at bars or events with live entertainment.
Following those sentiments and news that the county’s vaccination site at Kennedy Mall will now close after this week, Supervisor Ann McDonough expressed her dissatisfaction.
“I feel like we’re running out of juice, Patrice,” she told Lambert. “You sound exhausted, and that’s understandable. If we’re unsure about incentives or prizes, and we’re closing the (Kennedy Mall site), and the big signs are coming down, what are we doing? … We are here in the home stretch. Where’s the momentum?”
The pace of vaccinations has slowed dramatically in Dubuque County in the past month. Just 2,101 county residents had completed vaccinations so far this month as of Friday, June 19 — the lowest of any month since vaccines were first available in January. The highest month was April, when 17,443 county residents were vaccinated.
And while Dubuque County still has the second-highest vaccination rate of all Iowa counties, health officials said 3,200 more adult residents would have to get their first vaccines to reach 70% of the county’s adult population — in line with President Joe Biden’s national goal.
“If I can get on somebody’s radar who might just be surviving, getting their child to daycare, getting to work, just moving through life — that was me in my 20s — with the opportunity of a big incentive, that’s going to make that person likely to get a vaccine because it will make their to-do list,” McDonough said.
Last week, supervisors asked Lambert to look into cash incentives, similar to those offered by retailers and other county governments in the state. At this week’s meeting, McDonough pointed to Polk County’s lottery for a $50,000 prize open to vaccinated residents.
Lambert said she consulted Polk County officials and met with Dubuque County department heads about what would be needed to do that. Dragotto firmly opposes cash incentives because of the procedural challenges involved.
“Anyone we would give a check to would receive a 1099 (tax form) as part of our standard government business,” he said. “Moving toward an item or prize-based system may be a better value than cash.”
Dragotto proposed options such as a car giveaway or a series of smaller prizes.
Supervisor Jay Wickham said he thought a blend of the two ideas could succeed.
“I’m generally in favor of some kind of reward system,” he said. “I tend to favor the Minnesota model that has the series of various incentives — the aquarium pass, the Mall of America pass, the fishing license, the state park pass or a $25 VISA card.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he was generally against the county offering incentives.
“The majority of the people who have gotten it have gotten it out of respect for community and for themselves,” he said. “I don’t know that an incentive is necessarily going to bring a lot more people into vaccination. But I’ll listen to ideas.”
Supervisors again directed Lambert to return with proposals for an incentive program.
In the meantime, Lambert said she and the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team would continue their current efforts.
“We’re not going to stop,” Lambert said. “We’re going to continue to take the vaccinations to the events where the people are.”
A caveat is that those events cannot feature alcohol, she said, though McDonough pushed back against that.
“Who in Dubuque County is going out to meet the 25-year-olds at the bar?” McDonough asked. “Isn’t that the under-vaccinated group? Other cities are doing that, hosting those where people are having live entertainment. If it’s a beer tent, it’s a beer tent.”
Lambert said that unless she was specifically directed to do so, she and the incident management team were staying away from bars and “alcoholic events.”
“That is basically for the liability, legal issues,” she said. “If anything were to happen after we gave a vaccine, some people would not know if it happened due to the vaccine or due to the alcohol the person had consumed.”
McDonough directed Lambert to find out where the liability lies, so the county might work around it.
The Board of Supervisors also recently discussed continuing the point of distribution site in the former Younkers women’s store past the end of June, when its lease sunsets, against the recommendation of the incident management team. But Lambert reported this week that the space is unavailable starting in July.
The last day for appointments and walk-in vaccinations at the site will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
After that, the Visiting Nurse Association will accept appointments and walk-ins at their Dubuque office at 660 Iowa Street. Vaccines also are available at most area pharmacies, in addition to pop-up sites at public events.