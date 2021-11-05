Dubuque city and county officials gave final approval this week to an agreement that will allow for the staffing of a local nature center.
The 28E agreement, approved by the Dubuque City Council and the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday, will allow for the hiring of a full-time naturalist to staff the E.B. Lyons Nature Center at the Mines of Spain Recreation Area, along with detailing the funding duties of each involved party.
The full agreement creates a partnership between the city, county, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Friends of the Mines of Spain to maintain the center and ensure that it remains open to the public.
The agreement still requires final approval from the Iowa Natural Resources Commission at its Nov. 10 meeting.
Brian Preston, director of Dubuque County Conservation, estimated the center will be open by Dec. 1.
“It’s a really unique agreement between the parties that really helps the public,” he said. “It benefits everybody.”
Under the agreement, both the city and county will split the costs for funding operations at the center, with each entity contributing $56,000 annually. The Iowa DNR will also contribute $5,000 to operational costs.
On Monday, per the stated agreement responsibilities, county supervisors approved hiring a full-time naturalist for a wage between $20.21 and $24.57 per hour. An additional staff member from Dubuque County Conservation also will work from the center to increase the number of hours it remains open.
For its part, the city, which owns the building, will take responsibility for the maintenance of the structure and nearby parking lot, along with funding any needed improvements and repairs. The city currently estimates it will spend $80,000 over the next five years on facility improvements.
The Friends of the Mines of Spain, a volunteer organization committed to supporting the center, will continue to raise money and assist with various expenses.
Jennifer Tigges, of the Friends of the Mines of Spain, said that the new agreement ensures the longevity of the E.B. Lyons center remaining open.
“This is what is right for the public,” Tigges said. “I think everybody brings something to the table. It’s so beneficial for the community.”
Work on developing a new agreement for the center began after DNR budget cuts in 2016 forced the state agency to reduce staff at the center. While the DNR has continued to manage the Mines of Spain Recreation Area property, the center has relied entirely on volunteers to staff the center, resulting in significantly reduced hours since 2017.
Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff offered his approval of the agreement.
“I’m glad the project is moving forward,” Pothoff said. “This does seem like a good arrangement for everybody.”