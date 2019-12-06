One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque.

Kristen L. Wubben, 33, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.

The crash occurred at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on Asbury Road. Police said Wubben was traveling east on Asbury when she stopped at the intersection with Morningview Road and was waiting to make a left turn into a private parking lot when a vehicle driven by Richard P. Noesen, 77, of Dubuque, rear-ended her vehicle.

Noesen was cited with failure to maintain control.

