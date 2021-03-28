Todd and Karla Vaske enjoyed a breakfast with hundreds of other people Sunday.
“It’s awesome to get out in public,” Todd Vaske said.
The Vaskes, from Holy Cross, Iowa, were among the hundreds of people attending Sunday’s Blue Ribbon Breakfast & Auction in the ballroom at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Organizers estimated that as many as 400 people would attend the fundraising event, which returned after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.
“We canceled last year,” said Kevin Kotz, the fair’s general manager. “This is the first time since COVID started that we’ve had this kind of get-together. We planned for 350 to 400 people and two years ago we had 700, so I’m really hoping we get about 500 people here.”
Kotz said the breakfast is among his favorite events of the year.
“It’s a way to get family and friends together,” he said. “The doctors are doing a lot for the body to get COVID dissipated, I think (this event) is good for the mind.”
Kotz spoke while dishing out sausage links to event attendees who wore masks in line and while viewing raffle, silent and live auction items and who ate breakfast at tables that had been arranged to facilitate social distancing.
“We’re trying to keep everybody safe,” Kotz said. “There’s plenty of room out there. People are being really good with masks. It’s just a great day here.”
People in line for food could briefly sit on a row of carefully spaced folding chairs.
“We raise money for the fair (with the event),” Kotz said. “This year, we’re buying new chairs, which we’re letting everyone test out.”
Nearby, Rod Henry, of Dubuque, volunteered for the event by flipping pancakes at an approximately 4-foot in diameter, slowly rotating grill.
“If you put (the pancakes) on here, by the time they get to the guy who is loading them, they’re done already,” said Henry, who has volunteered at the breakfast in the past.
Henry said this year’s event “is busy, especially with the pandemic.”
“It’s a good deal for people to get out again,” he said. “They’re all happy.”
Karla Vaske said the food and the event’s cause were both good.
“It’s good to see a good crowd out here,” she said.