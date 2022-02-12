Dubuque City Council members will hold a series of meetings as part of their budget process for the coming fiscal year.
The process starts Wednesday, Feb. 16, when council members will hold a public hearing and consider establishing the maximum total levy amount for fiscal year 2023. City Manager Mike Van Milligen will present a recommended budget at a council meeting on Feb. 21, a press release states.
At other public meetings, council members will review department and division budgets before holding a public hearing March 29 to consider adopting the fiscal year 2023 operating and capital budgets, the release states.
The schedule for the remaining meetings is:
March 2: city clerk, City Council, legal services, public information office, human resources, city manager’s office
March 3: health services, airport, library, Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, Office of Equity and Human Rights, finance
March 9: housing and community development, purchase of services, economic development, planning
March 10: Multicultural Family Center, AmeriCorps, parks, recreation
March 22: emergency management, emergency communications, fire, police
March 23: information services, water, Water & Resource Recovery Center, public works
March 24: Five Flags Center, Grand River Center, Mystique Community Ice Center, engineering, transportation services
All of the meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Dubuque City Council chambers on the second floor of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. Meetings also will be aired on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2 and streamed at cityofdubuque.org/media and facebook.com/cityofdubuque.