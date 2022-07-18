PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The proposed location for a new domestic violence shelter in Platteville caused nearly half an hour of council discussion at last week’s Platteville Common Council meeting.
Family Advocates, a shelter and resource center for victims of domestic and sexual violence, hopes to build its offices and new 10-room shelter at 305 Eastside Road. In March, the state doled out more than $3.5 million to help fund the project.
Because they hope to have both the office and shelter space at one property, Family Advocates staff are seeking council approval to move forward with a planned unit development at the property for zoning purposes.
While acknowledging the importance of the shelter, several council members raised concerns about the proposed location and its proximity to the city’s industrial park.
“When I first read the application, it seemed like a very odd location to me,” District 2 Council Member Eileen Nickels said at the meeting. “That’s a very busy street, and there are going to be trucks and factories that are working 24/7. I just don’t see that as a very quiet place and a place that you would put families.”
Family Advocates Executive Director Darlene Masters replied that the shelter looked at four locations and that the 3-acre Eastside plot was preferable because of its size and proximity to potential employers, shopping opportunities and bus routes. She also pointed out that there are two residential houses across the street.
“And honestly, there’s just not really large parcels of land in (Platteville’s) residential area that would be conducive,” Masters said.
Another council concern was that having a nonprofit organization use the land would take 3 acres off the tax roll in an area that could use the additional revenue. As a nonprofit, Family Advocates would not have to pay property taxes.
While the property currently only contributes about $18 per year in property taxes, the concern is that using the space for the shelter would take away the possibility of future commercial development.
If the council voted to do so, it could require a payment in lieu of taxes, but Family Advocates would then have to raise additional funding to pay the fee, and city staff said the additional revenue isn’t necessary.
“Those are things we could consider, but obviously … we want to be very cautious that we’re not hindering (Family Advocates’) operation because they are providing an important service to the community,” said City Manager Adam Ruechel.
The council will again consider the issue at its July 26 meeting, where it will vote on whether to approve the planned unit development.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council members voted unanimously on the following:
- Approving a short-term borrowing of up to $700,000 for a new hangar project at the Platteville Municipal Airport.
Awarding a bid of up to $50,000 to RACOM Corp. to upgrade the mobile radios for the Platteville Fire Department.
