PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A blighted site in Prairie du Chien roadway recently received an environmental cleanup grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The site on East Blackhawk Avenue has included multiple commercial, service and retail operations, including several dry-cleaning businesses, during the past 57 years, according to a press release. A fire destroyed a significant part of the larger building in 2014, including the area where the dry cleaners had been located. Slumberland Furniture was among the businesses destroyed in that massive blaze.
The funding comes from the Wisconsin Assessment Monies program. Grants from the program provide contractor services worth as much as $35,000 per site for properties with known or perceived contamination. The work helps city officials and others assess possible contamination at sites where cleanup and redevelopment may take place or is being planned.